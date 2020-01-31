Trump impeachment trial: How Senate members are voting on witnesses

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The U.S. Senate is expected to vote Friday on whether or not additional witnesses should be called in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Senators are expected to mostly vote along party lines, but some have said or indicated they will break from their parties.

Before the vote, several senators released statements on how they would vote. Here’s how each senator said they will vote. (This article will be updated as more senators release statements.)

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN)

Sen. Alexander, who is retiring at the end of his term this year and was considered a swing vote, released a statement late Thursday night to announce he would vote against calling additional witnesses.

“It was inappropriate for the president to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and to withhold United States aid to encourage that investigation,” Alexander said. “But the Constitution does not give the Senate the power to remove the president from office and ban him from this year’s ballot simply for actions that are inappropriate.”

I worked with other senators to make sure that we have the right to ask for more documents and witnesses, but there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the U.S. Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense.1/15 — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) January 31, 2020

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)

Sen. Baldwin voiced support for calling witnesses Friday morning when she tweeted a link to a New York Times report on former national security adviser John Bolton’s book. Bolton is one of the witnesses Democrats want to call to testify.

“Testimony and direct evidence from John Bolton would go to the heart of this impeachment trial- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The American people want the truth. John Bolton has it and the Senate cannot vote to ignore it,” Baldwin said.

Testimony and direct evidence from John Bolton would go to the heart of this impeachment trial- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The American people want the truth. John Bolton has it and the Senate cannot vote to ignore it. https://t.co/quKn5Pw5SI — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) January 31, 2020

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY)

During a news conference Thursday, Sen. Barrasso said it’s time to vote on impeachment.

“After about 120 questions, it seems to me that the House #impeachment managers have failed to make the case,” he said in a tweet.

After about 120 questions, it seems to me that the House #impeachment managers have failed to make the case for two articles of impeachment against @realDonaldTrump. I think it’s time to vote, & I am ready to vote now. pic.twitter.com/xbWGDZiIcA — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) January 30, 2020

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO)

Sen. Bennet, who is running for president in 2020, tweeted Thursday night saying the Senate needs to demand witnesses and evidence.

“We do not live in a country where the president is above the law. And we can’t let them turn us into one,” he said. “We have to demand witnesses. We have to demand evidence. We have to demand a fair trial.”

We do not live in a country where the president is above the law.



And we can’t let them turn us into one.



We have to demand witnesses. We have to demand evidence. We have to demand a fair trial. — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) January 31, 2020

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Sen. Blackburn tweeted a video message before the Senate convened on Friday saying she would vote no to calling more witnesses.

“It’s not the Senate’s responsibility to hold an impeachment do-over,” she said.

Here’s the deal: the House impeachment mangers claimed their case against @realDonaldTrump is iron-clad.



But now, they’re saying, wait! We need *more* evidence!



It’s not the Senate's responsibility to hold an impeachment do over, which is why I will vote NO on more witnesses. pic.twitter.com/v8WRkSiD9C — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 31, 2020

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

Sen. Blumenthal tweeted a video message Thursday night criticizing Senate Republicans for opposing new witnesses and documents.

“As we ask our questions, Republicans sadly seem to be hardening their stance against witnesses & documents. Even as they complain about a lack of information, they are saying they don’t need any more facts. They cannot have it both ways,” he said.

As we ask our questions, Republicans sadly seem to be hardening their stance against witnesses & documents. Even as they complain about a lack of information, they are saying they don’t need any more facts. They cannot have it both ways. pic.twitter.com/z9vWTaCu6B — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) January 31, 2020

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO)

Sen. Blunt tweeted an audio clip of his appearance on a radio show Thursday saying, “House Democrats can’t bring a half-baked case to the Senate and expect us to make something of it. These are two of the weakest articles of impeachment you could possibly have.”

House Democrats can’t bring a half-baked case to the Senate and expect us to make something of it. These are two of the weakest articles of impeachment you could possibly have. pic.twitter.com/q8uHISYR5V — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) January 30, 2020

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ)

Sen. Booker, who recently dropped out of the presidential race, tweeted Thursday night saying “we won’t stop voting for witnesses until the last vote is counted.”

“The truth is at our fingertips—it would be shameful if the Senate deliberately chose not to see it,” he added.

In America, we do not pledge fealty to a monarch. No one, not even the President, is above the law.



The truth is at our fingertips—it would be shameful if the Senate deliberately chose not to see it.



We won’t stop fighting for witnesses until the last vote is counted. — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) January 31, 2020

Sen. John Boozman (R-AR)

Sen. Boozman has not released an official statement yet and has not tweeted about his decision.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN)

Sen. Braun released a statement Wednesday saying he did not think additional testimony was needed.

“After watching the House cobble together a flimsy case and listening to all of the arguments from both sides, I do not believe we need additional testimony to prolong this trial,” he said.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

Sen. Brown stood with several other Democratic senators Friday morning to call for witnesses in the impeachment trial.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC)

Sen. Burr has not released an official statement yet and has not tweeted about his decision.

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA)

Sen. Cantwell has not released an official statement yet and has not tweeted about her decision.

Sen. Shelley Moore (R-WV)

Sen. Moore tweeted a video message on Friday explaining why she would vote no on additional witnesses.

Sen. Benjamin Cardin (D-MD)

Sen. Cardin released a statement and video on Wednesday saying witnesses and documents are needed to ensure a fair trial.

Sen. Thomas Carper (D-DE)

Sen. Carper submitted a question during the impeachment trial on Wednesday on calling additional witnesses.

.@SenatorCarper to House Managers:



Some claim witnesses or documents would prolong this trial. Isn’t it true depositions of the 3 witnesses in the Clinton trial were completed in 1 day each, & that Chief Justice has the authority to resolve claims of privilege or witness issues? pic.twitter.com/zlnE94gMmL — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) January 29, 2020

Sen. Robert Casey (D-PA)

Sen. Casey has been a vocal supporter of calling witnesses and documents. He tweeted Friday urging Americans to call their senators to demand a fair trial.

My office has heard from thousands of Pennsylvanians who support witnesses and documents. There are a few hours left before the Senate votes on this issue, so call your Senators at 202-224-3121 and demand the fair trial that America deserves. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) January 31, 2020

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

Sen. Cassidy has not released a statement on witnesses and has not tweeted about his decision but did tweet a video Thursday about the impeachment being a partisan process.

Twice I’ve asked House managers to explain why they believed partisan #impeachment was too divisive to remove Clinton but ok if it means removing @realDonaldTrump. No direct answer. Our Founders warned of what America is experiencing now. House managers should acknowledge that. pic.twitter.com/1rFPXaIv7K — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 31, 2020

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME)

Sen. Collins, who was considered a swing vote, released a statement Thursday saying she will vote in support of witnesses and documents to be subpoenaed.

Sen. Christopher Coons (D-DE)

Sen. Coons tweeted a New York Times article Friday with the brief message, “Bolton needs to testify. This is ridiculous.”

Bolton needs to testify. This is ridiculous.https://t.co/qLj71DZgVc — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) January 31, 2020

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX)

Sen. Cornyn wrote several tweets Friday indicating he was against witnesses.

“All of the sworn testimony from House impeachment inquiry from 17 witnesses, as well as the documents received, was available and used in the #ImpeachmentTrial by both the House and POTUS,” he said. “It is simply false to claim that there were no witnesses.”

All of the sworn testimony from House impeachment inquiry from 17 witnesses, as well as the documents received, was available and used in the #ImpeachmentTrial by both the House and POTUS. It is simply false to claim that there were no witnesses. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) January 31, 2020

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)

Sen. Cortez Masto has not released a statement on witnesses and has not tweeted about her decision.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR)

Sen. Cotton has not released a statement on witnesses and has not tweeted about his decision.

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND)

Sen. Cramer appeared on CNN Friday morning and said it was time to put the impeachment trial behind us.

“Democrats have failed to make the case for impeaching @realDonaldTrump, and no witness would change that,” he said.

As I told @DanaBashCNN this morning, Democrats have failed to make the case for impeaching @realDonaldTrump, and no witness would change that.



Now it’s time to vote and finally put this behind us. pic.twitter.com/VFMdhzjUm0 — Sen. Kevin Cramer (@SenKevinCramer) January 31, 2020

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID)

Sen. Crapo has not released a statement on witnesses and has not tweeted about his decision.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)

In a Friday morning tweet, Sen. Cruz said he would vote against hearing from additional witnesses.

“We’ve heard enough. It’s time to acquit @realDonaldTrump,” he said, along with a link to a Politico article about Joe Biden arguing against witnesses in 1999.

That’s exactly right, Joe.

That’s why I’ll be voting against hearing from additional witnesses today. We’ve heard enough. It’s time to acquit @realDonaldTrump.https://t.co/R8xTG61ana — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 31, 2020

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT)

Sen. Daines appeared on Fox News Friday morning saying the Senate heard enough.

“It’s time to acquit @realDonaldTrump and let the people decide 2020,” he tweeted with a clip of his segment.

We’ve heard enough. It’s time to vote to acquit @realDonaldTrump and let the people decide 2020! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6pxRrtnkoq — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) January 31, 2020

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)

Sen. Duckworth has been a vocal supporter of calling for additional witnesses to ensure a fair trial.

“So what if he did” flies in the face of the concept that in America, no one is above the law – especially not the President, who is bound by the Constitution to faithfully execute the law. The President’s defense appears to be arguing that he actually is above the law. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 30, 2020

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL))

Sen. Durbin appeared on several news outlets Friday morning, calling for witnesses and documents.

Tomorrow, the Senate will deliberate and then vote on the question of whether or not witnesses will be heard. I hope Senators both sides of the aisle can come together and give the American people what they want & deserve-a full & fair trial that gets to the truth of this matter. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) January 31, 2020

Sen. Michael Enzi (R-WY)

Sen. Enzi has not released a statement on witnesses and has not tweeted about his decision.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA)

Sen. Ernst has not released a statement on witnesses and has not tweeted about her decision.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)

Sen. Feinstein released a statement Wednesday calling for John Bolton’s testimony.

“Bolton is potentially a firsthand, corroborating witness to information that has been placed in evidence-based on his direct interactions with the president,” she said. “The decision the Senate must make is whether we hear from John Bolton now – testimony that may well have a determining factor in senators’ consideration of their votes – or if we postpone learning what he has to say until his book comes out in March.”

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE)

Sen. Fischer released a statement Friday morning saying it’s time to vote on the articles of impeachment.

“Conducting an impeachment investigation is not the responsibility of the Senate, but the House. The House managers have presented 192 video clips containing testimony from 13 witnesses and submitted more than 28,000 pages of documents,” she said. “All senators have before them the evidence the House used to pass their articles of impeachment.”

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO)

Sen. Gardner has not released a statement on witnesses and has not tweeted about his decision.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY

Sen. Gillibrand has not released an official statement but did ask a question Thursday about having a trial without witnesses or relevant evidence.

With @SenBrianSchatz and @Sen_JoeManchin, I asked:



Have you ever been involved in any trial—civil, criminal or other—in which you were unable to call witnesses or submit relevant evidence?



The president's legal counsel obfuscated, but the obvious answer was no. pic.twitter.com/BGFT6mmu4C — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (@gillibrandny) January 30, 2020

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

In a statement released Wednesday, Sen. Graham said additional testimony is unnecessary.

“For the sake of argument, one could assume everything attributable to John Bolton is accurate and still the House case would fall well below the standards to remove a president from office,” he said.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

Sen. Grassley has not released a statement on witnesses and has not tweeted about his decision.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Sen. Harris, who dropped her presidential bid recently, was one of several Senate Democrats to hold a news conference Friday morning calling for witnesses.

“The American people – the vast majority of the American public – want this United States Senate to produce the new evidence,” she said. “The only place this is being debated between Republicans and Democrats is not among the American people – it is here in the United States Senate.”

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH)

Sen. Hassan has not released a statement on witnesses and has not tweeted about her decision.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO)

Sen. Hawley has tweeted several articles this past week saying he’s against calling new witnesses.

“We’ve heard the evidence. They don’t have a case,” he wrote on Wednesday.

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM)

Sen. Heinrich tweeted Friday morning saying the impeachment trial wouldn’t be a fair one without witnesses.

“You can’t have a legitimate acquittal without a fair trial,” he added.

You can’t have a fair trial without witnesses and you can’t have a legitimate acquittal without a fair trial. — Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) January 31, 2020

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI)

Sen. Hirono has not issued an official statement on impeachment but did tweet Thursday that President Trump has been “let off the hook” by Republicans.

Our country is in great danger. @realDonaldTrump already had few constraints on his behavior and now there will be even fewer. He’s been let off the hook by Republicans. But he’s not going to be set free by the American people. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) January 31, 2020

Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND)

Sen. Hoeven has not released a statement on witnesses and has not tweeted about his decision.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS)

Sen. Hyde-Smith has not released an official statement on witnesses but has called the impeachment hearings a “great American tragedy.”

Sen. James Inhofe (R-OK)

Sen. Inhofe asked a question about the need for witnesses during the questioning period of the trial this week.

“Even if additional witnesses are called, do you ever envision the House Managers agreeing there has been a fair Senate trial if it ends in the President’s acquittal?” he asked.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI)

Sen. Johnson has not released a statement on witnesses and has not tweeted about his decision.

Sen. Doug Dones (D-AL)

Sen. Jones tweeted a video message Friday calling it “incredibly unfortunate” that it appears no new witnesses will be called.

Today we will determine if this is a fair and complete trial when we vote on whether or not to allow additional witnesses and documents to be admitted. And folks, I want to make this clear: the world is watching what we do. I hope my colleagues vote to do the right thing. pic.twitter.com/eJrTWJ83JY — Doug Jones (@SenDougJones) January 31, 2020

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA)

Sen. Kaine posted a message on Facebook on Friday calling the vote on witnesses “a vote to determine whether this is a trial or a sham.”

“It’s so important for the American people to see that the Senate, in an impeachment trial of the President, would try to be at least as fair as the traffic court in the city of Richmond,” he added.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA)

Sen. Kennedy has not released an official statement on witnesses but did respond to Bolton’s book saying it didn’t answer the question of why President Trump asked for an investigation.

Sen. Angus King (I-ME)

Sen. King tweeted a simple message on Friday in support of witnesses.

“We need to hear from John Bolton,” he said.

We need to hear from John Bolton. — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) January 31, 2020

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Sen. Klobuchar, one of the senators still in the 2020 presidential race, appeared on a radio show this week calling for more witnesses to testify.

“We shouldn’t be afraid of the facts,” she said. “We need to get to the bottom of this, now that we’re in this situation, we need to fully understand what happened.”

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK)

Sen. Lankford has not released an official statement but did tweet this week that, “ohn Bolton is no shrinking violet, if he has insight or information he should share it now.”

After that is a moment to determine if there is a need for more witnesses or evidence. John Bolton is no shrinking violet, if he has insight or information he should share it now. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) January 27, 2020

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT)

Sen. Leahy has voiced his support for calling additional witnesses.

“I hope all senators realize the decisions we make today will define our system of government for years to come,” he tweeted Friday.

2/ And that's b/c of the serious questions we face: Is the Senate capable of fulfilling its constitutional duty to hold a real trial? Can the President abuse his power for personal gain? Will the checks & balances that define our democracy remain intact, or suffer irreparably? — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) January 31, 2020

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT)

Sen. Lee has not released an official statement on witnesses but did question the “standard” of impeachment “embraced by the House managers” in a tweet on Thursday.

Would President Bush have been subject to impeachment charges based on his handling of NSA surveillance, detention of combatants, or use of waterboarding? https://t.co/L7FQibZPDR — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) January 30, 2020

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA)

Sen. Loeffler has not released an official statement on witnesses but has voiced her opposition to the impeachment trial, calling it a “circus.”

Day 9 of impeachment… I know, I can’t believe it either.



Another day wasted on this circus when we could be doing good work for the American people like @realdonaldtrump is.



At this point, the case is essentially closed. I just need a sandwich. pic.twitter.com/hbPu00JbbZ — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) January 31, 2020

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Sen. Manchin has not released an official statement but has said to news outlets that it’s important to see relevant documents and hear from witnesses.

Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA)

Sen. Markey has not released an official statement on witnesses.

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Sen. McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, released a statement on Wednesday saying the Senate has already heard from 13 witnesses in 192 video clips.

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ)

Sen. McSally tweeted Wednesday that it’s time to vote on impeachment and return focus to other priorities.

After two weeks in the Senate, 13 witnesses, and 28,000 pages of evidence, it is time for the Senate to vote and return its focus to the priorities of the American people… — Martha McSally (@SenMcSallyAZ) January 30, 2020

Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ)

Sen. Menendez joined other Democrats for a news conference earlier this week calling for witnesses.

“It is amazing that you have a witness who provides essential information to the core of article of impeachment number 1, Abuse of Power, who says, ‘I am willing to come forward,’ and to ultimately have our colleagues refuse to call on that person to come forward,” he said.

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR)

Sen. Merkley has not released an official statement but did tweet Friday afternoon criticizing another senator for voting against witnesses.

First it was "Nothing to see here, everything's fine."



Then, "Yeah Trump did these things & they're bad but they're not impeachable."



Now it's, "Yeah Trump did these things & they ARE impeachable but we don't want to."



No wonder they're desperate to bury facts/block witnesses. https://t.co/5VC7mKbDUr — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 31, 2020

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS)

Sen. Moran has not released an official statement.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

Sen. Murkowski was one of the Republican senators who was considered a swing vote. She announced Friday she would vote against additional witnesses.

“The House chose to send articles of impeachment that are rushed and flawed. I carefully considered the need for additional witnesses and documents, to cure the shortcomings of its process, but ultimately decided that I will vote against considering motions to subpoena,” she said.

(4/5) It is sad for me to admit that, as an institution, the Congress has failed.



It has also become clear some of my colleagues intend to further politicize this process, and drag the Supreme Court into the fray, while attacking the Chief Justice. — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) January 31, 2020

Sen. Christopher Murphy (D-CT)

Sen. Murphy addressed the call for witnesses during a Facebook Live video on Thursday, saying it would be “constitutional malpractice” to not ask for witnesses and documents.

“There has never ever been a trial in the history of the United States Senate – remember the Senate impeaches not just presidents, but judges as well – that did not have witnesses. And in fact, almost every trial that has occurred in the Senate has included witnesses that were not called before the House,” he said.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA)

Sen. Murray tweeted Friday to “urge my colleagues to choose our country, our national security, our democratic institutions, & the rule of law above all else.”

Headed into today’s trial, I urge my colleagues to choose our country, our national security, our democratic institutions, & the rule of law above all else. Each of us will forever own our decisions about whether we will ensure the fair trial America deserves or allow a cover-up. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 31, 2020

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)

Sen. Paul has not released an official statement but did tweet earlier this week questioning why John Bolton didn’t testify to the House.

Why didn’t John Bolton testify to the US House? Apparently his book wasn’t quite finished yet for presales! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 27, 2020

House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff has said the House did ask Bolton to testify but that he refused.

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA)

Sen. Perdue told news outlets this week the House should have called witnesses during their impeachment inquiry.

Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI)

Sen. Peters has not released a statement on witnesses.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH)

Sen. Portman released a statement Friday afternoon saying additional witnesses were not needed.

“I have said consistently for the past four months, since the Zelensky transcript was first released, that I believe that some of the president’s actions in this case – including asking a foreign country to investigate a potential political opponent and the delay of aid to Ukraine – were wrong and inappropriate. But I do not believe that the president’s actions rise to the level of removing a duly-elected president from office and taking him off the ballot in the middle of an election,” he said. “I also believe that processing additional witnesses will take weeks if not months, and it’s time for the House and Senate to get back to addressing the issues the American people are most concerned about.”

Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI)

Sen. Reed has not released an official statement but tweeted a link to a New York Times report about John Bolton’s book.

“This,” he tweeted with an emoji of exclamation points.

Sen. James Risch (R-ID)

Sen. Risch has not released an official statement on witnesses.

Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS)

Sen. Roberts has not released an official statement on witnesses.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT)

Sen. Romney has not released an official statement but told reporters this week he wants to hear from witnesses like John Bolton.

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV)

Sen. Rosen has not released an official statement but tweeted this week that, “I’m taking my constitutional duty in this trial seriously.”

I’m taking my constitutional duty in this trial seriously.



Today, I joined several colleagues in asking the House Managers how the President’s hold on the foreign assistance to Ukraine differs from other holds on foreign assistance. pic.twitter.com/LKlTOlX2OO — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) January 30, 2020

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD)

Sen. Rounds released a statement on Friday saying Congress has done its due diligence and does not need additional witnesses.

“Based on the Constitution, the facts presented to us by the House and the political nature of this entire impeachment process, it is clear to me we have the information necessary to make our decision,” he said. “Requiring witnesses would, unfortunately, legitimize the House process which brought accusations without substantiation of fact.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL)

Sen. Rubio tweeted his statement on Friday saying he would not call for witnesses.

“Just because actions meet a standard of impeachment does not mean it is in the best interest of the country to remove a President from office,” he said.

My Statement On The President’s Impeachment Trial https://t.co/qTK7ddpWbR — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 31, 2020

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

Sen. Sanders, who is still in the 2020 presidential race, tweeted Friday that a fair trial needs witnesses.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” he said.

A fair impeachment trial means hearing testimony from witnesses.



This is not a radical idea.



So what are Republicans afraid of? — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 31, 2020

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE)

Sen. Sasse has not released an official statement on witnesses.

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI)

Sen. Schatz has not released an official statement but has been a vocal supporter of calling witnesses.

No witnesses means no exoneration. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 31, 2020

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

The Senate Minority Leader has led the calls for witnesses to testify in the trial.

Senate Republicans face a choice today: between seeking the truth and covering it up. Between a fair trial and a farce. Between country and party.



It’s clear where the American people stand.#WeWantWitnessesAndDocuments pic.twitter.com/kwEqc7ws38 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 31, 2020

He tweeted Friday saying, “the truth will eventually come out.”

I believe the truth will eventually come out. Republican Senators should think about that before they vote today. The truth will eventually come out. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 31, 2020

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL)

Sen. Scott of Florida, one of the president’s biggest supporters in the Senate, has been vocal about his opposition to the impeachment trial.

“We’ve wasted enough time on this,” he tweeted this week. “Time to get back to work.”

Enough is enough. House Dems had their chance to prove their case and failed. We’ve wasted enough time on this. Time to get back to work. https://t.co/3FYOtin326 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 30, 2020

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC)

Sen. Scott of South Carolina has not released an official statement on witnesses but told Nexstar DC correspondent Kellie Meyer this week that he’s not open to them.

The fact remains, nothing presented so far, even as a theoretical, has shown @realDonaldTrump committed an impeachable offense. This continues to be just a Democratic political charade. https://t.co/vn5gn6YIKN — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 29, 2020

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH)

Sen. Shaheen has not released an official statement on witnesses.

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL)

Sen. Shelby has not released an official statement on witnesses.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ)

Sen. Sinema has not released an official statement on witnesses.

Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN)

Sen. Smith tweeted Friday calling for Bolton to testify.

“The truth will come out,” she said. “It always does.”

The truth will come out. It almost always does.



Let’s get the complete truth. Let’s put Bolton under oath and have a fair trial. https://t.co/cLdD5To0iN — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) January 31, 2020

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI)

Rep. Stabenow has not released an official statement on witnesses.

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK)

Sen. Sullivan has not released an official statement on witnesses.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT)

Sen. Tester has not released an official statement on witnesses.

Sen. John Thune (R-SD)

Sen. Thune has not released an official statement on witnesses.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Sen. Tillis tweeted Friday saying it’s time to vote to acquit the president.

“We have heard 16 hours of questions from Senators to the House managers and White House counsel, and the Democrats still have a weak case against the President with no grounds to remove him,” he said.

We have heard 16 hours of questions from Senators to the House managers and White House counsel, and the Democrats still have a weak case against the President with no grounds to remove him. It’s time for the Senate to vote to acquit President @realDonaldTrump. #impeachment pic.twitter.com/QIvy4GNc5d — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) January 31, 2020

Sen. Patrick Toomey (R-PA)

Sen. Toomey has not released an official statement on witnesses.

Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM)

Sen. Udall tweeted Friday saying a trial without witnesses and documents is a cover-up.

“The American people are watching and what they want is for Congress to do its job. That means getting the full truth about @POTUS’ abuse of power,” he said.

A trial without witnesses and documents is a cover-up. It’s as simple as that.



The American people are watching and what they want is for Congress to do its job. That means getting the full truth about @POTUS’ abuse of power. — Tom Udall (@SenatorTomUdall) January 31, 2020

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD)

Sen. Van Hollen tweeted this week saying he hopes his Republican colleagues will call for witnesses.

Well said, @RepAdamSchiff.



The House Managers agreed to have the Chief Justice rule on witness testimony and to respect his decisions.



Why won’t the President’s lawyers?



I hope my Republican colleagues will vote yes on my motion to make this impartial idea a reality. pic.twitter.com/Osr5CqlmNZ — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) January 30, 2020

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA)

Sen. Warner tweeted Friday about wanting John Bolton to testify.

“I have a feeling we’re all going to look pretty stupid when this book comes out if the Senate does not allow John Bolton to testify,” he said of Bolton’s forthcoming book.

I have a feeling we’re all going to look pretty stupid when this book comes out if the Senate does not allow John Bolton to testify. https://t.co/f7oNXj8SdD — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 31, 2020

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

Sen. Warren, one of the remaining presidential candidates who is also a member of the Senate, has been a vocal supporter of calling for witnesses and documents.

Faith in our American institutions is at an all-time low. The fact that GOP senators are covering up the President’s corruption with a sham impeachment trial without witnesses & documents doesn’t help. History will judge us for what happens next. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 31, 2020

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI)

Sen. Whitehouse joined several other senators in tweeting a New York Times article Friday about John Bolton’s forthcoming book.

“This story confirms – screams – the need for witnesses,” he said.

This story confirms – screams – the need for witnesses.



Republicans want to rush to verdict on incomplete evidence. https://t.co/RV0KqmPZL4 — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) January 31, 2020

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS)

Sen. Wicker has not released an official statement but tweeted several clips of President Trump’s counsel Alan Dershowitz arguing against impeachment.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR)

Sen. Wyden has not released an official statement but joined fellow Democrats during a news conference this week about wanting witnesses.

Here’s the bottom line: Donald Trump’s allies have run out of real estate for putting up their “we don’t need witnesses” signs. pic.twitter.com/AYG2v7HqEJ — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) January 28, 2020

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN)

Sen. Young has not released an official statement on witnesses.