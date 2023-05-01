(NEXSTAR) – Yet another national retailer has announced it is going out of business. Discount store Tuesday Morning announced Monday that it will be closing all of its remaining stores.

This comes after the Texas-based retailer voluntarily delisted from the Nasdaq in December, and, earlier this year, filed voluntary petitions for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

According to a message on Tuesday Morning’s website, going out of business sales are now underway.

If you have any gift cards, they will continue to be honored through May 13, the company said Monday. Items purchased before April 28, 2023, can still be returned within 14 days with the original receipt.

Tuesday Morning has stores in 25 states that will be closing. It’s not clear when those locations will shutter. The company did not immediately respond to Nexstar’s request for additional information.

Below is a list of stores set to close:

Address City State 90 Plantation Pointe Fairhope AL 179 Cox Creek Pkwy S Florence AL 2524 S McKenzie St Foley AL 12090 County Line Rd Ste I Madison AL 6366 Cottage Hill Rd Mobile AL 10200 Eastern Shore Blvd Spanish Fort AL 20496 Interstate 30 N Benton AR 3180 N College Ave Fayetteville AR 7810 Rogers Ave Fort Smith AR 4332 Central Ave Hot Springs AR 2516 Cantrell Rd Ste I Little Rock AR 2747 Lakewood Village Dr North Little Rock AR 208 S Promenade Blvd Rogers AR 2701 E Race Ave Ste 6 Searcy AR 5005 E Marketplace Dr Ste170 Flagstaff AZ 1795 Kiowa Ave Ste103 Lake Havasu City AZ 11835 N Oracle Rd Ste 133 Oro Valley AZ 3055 E Indian School Rd Phoenix AZ 1260 Gail Gardner Way Prescott AZ 6657 State Rte 179 Ste 2 Sedona AZ 10050 W Bell Rd Sun City AZ 911 Lithia Pinecrest Rd Brandon FL 2671 N Hiatus Rd Cooper City FL 2146 Sadler Sq Fernandina Beach FL 99 Eglin Pkwy NE Fort Walton Beach FL 330 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Gulf Breeze FL 12200 San Jose Blvd Ste 6 Jacksonville FL 4524 9 St Johns Ave Jacksonville FL 2625 S Florida Ave Lakeland FL 130 S Nova Rd Ormond Beach FL 250 Palm Coast Pkwy NE Unit 603 Palm Coast FL 7928 Front Beach Rd Panama City Beach FL 6601 N Davis Hwy Ste 220 Pensacola FL 6050 N Lockwood Ridge Rd Sarasota FL 1799 US Highway 1 S St Augustine FL 1806 Thomasville Rd Tallahassee FL 1295 US Highway 1 Vero Beach FL 10945 State Bridge Rd Alpharetta GA 3241 Washington Rd Augusta GA 1919 Glynn Ave Brunswick GA 265 Tom Hill Sr Blvd Unit 301 Macon GA 233 Commerce Dr Peachtree City GA 1432 Towne Lake Pkwy Woodstock GA 301 N Milwaukee St Boise ID 656 E Boise Ave Boise ID 900 Route 22 Fox River Grove IL 15846 S LaGrange Rd Orland Park IL 2188 E 116th St Ste D102 Carmel IN 6935 Lake Plz Dr Ste C1 Indianapolis IN 14950 W 87th St Lenexa KS 5320 Martway St Mission KS 9606 Nall Avenue Overland Park KS 8038 W 151st St Stanley KS 1751 Scottsville Rd Bowling Green KY 2178 Dixie Hwy Fort Mitchell KY 1303 US Hwy 127 S Ste 103 Frankfort KY 9240 Westport Rd Louisville KY 1460 MacArthur Blvd Alexandria LA 12694 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge LA 3735 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge LA 6632 Jones Creek Rd Baton Rouge LA 3605 Ambassador Caffery Space E Lafayette LA 3517 Ryan St Lake Charles LA 2985 Hwy 190 Mandeville LA 1801 Airline Dr Metairie LA 1703 N 18th St Monroe LA 4800 Line Ave Shreveport LA 176 Gause Blvd W Slidell LA 210 Marlboro Ave Ste 47 Easton MD 380 Thompson Creek Rd Stevensville MD 23314 Farmington Rd Farmington MI 4310 Gretna Rd Branson MO 155 Siemers Dr Ste 1 Cape Girardeau MO 1400 Forum Blvd Ste 1C Columbia MO 15921 Manchester Rd Ellisville MO 2639 E 32nd St Joplin MO 901 NW OBrien Rd Lees Summit MO 6929 S Lindbergh Blvd Saint Louis MO 2916 S Glenstone Ave Springfield MO 2650 Beach Blvd Ste 21 Biloxi MS 1578 W Government St Brandon MS 630 Grants Ferry Rd Flowood MS 6062 Hwy 98 Ste 101 Hattiesburg MS 1053 E County Line Rd Ste 1041 Jackson MS 934 N 16th Avenue Laurel MS 19099 Pineville Rd Ste 102 Long Beach MS 2674 Bienville Blvd Ocean Springs MS 1913 University Ave Oxford MS 402 Hwy 12 W Starkville MS 1375 N Sandhills Blvd Aberdeen NC 44 Westgate Pkwy Asheville NC 3394 S Church St Burlington NC 10828 Providence Road Charlotte NC 1800 Four Seasons Blvd H13 Hendersonville NC 102 Statesville Rd Ste E1 Huntersville NC 1039 S College Rd Wilmington NC 3223 13th Ave SW Fargo ND 1723 E University Blvd Las Cruces NM 8178 Montgomery Rd Cincinnati OH 773 Alpha Dr Highland Heights OH 4116 W Town and Country Rd Kettering OH 1614 Norton Rd Stow OH 28 E 33rd St Edmond OK 3801 NW Cache Rd Ste 36 Lawton OK 7517 SE 15th Midwest City OK 3721 W Main St Norman OK 11717 S Western Ave Oklahoma City OK 9446 N May Avenue Oklahoma City OK 3111 S Harvard Ave Tulsa OK 6110 E 71st St Tulsa OK 1111 Garth Brooks Blvd Yukon OK 1825 Columbia Ave Lancaster PA 12 Ohio River Blvd Leetsdale PA 3332 Wilmington Rd New Castle PA 2142 S Queen St York PA 1 Sherington Dr Bluffton SC 4905 Forest Dr Columbia SC 3715 E North St Greenville SC 1291 Folly Rd Ste 104 James Island SC 932 N Lake Dr Lexington SC 736 & 740 Mink Ave Murrells Inlet SC 6908 N Kings Hwy Myrtle Beach SC 240 Hwy 17 N North Myrtle Beach SC 10225 Ocean Hwy Unit 400 Pawleys Island SC 725 Cherry Rd Ste 190 Rock Hill SC 113 Bilo Pl Seneca SC 1200 E Main St Ste 11 Spartanburg SC 622 Bacons Bridge Rd Summerville SC 3901 Hixson Pike Ste 133 Chattanooga TN 1951 Madison St Clarksville TN 820 25th St NW Cleveland TN 632 W Poplar Ave Collierville TN 621 Old Hickory Blvd Jackson TN 148 N Peters Rd Knoxville TN 1250 NW Broad St Murfreesboro TN 3301 S 14th St Abilene TX 190 E Stacy Rd Ste 1530 Allen TX 3415 Bell St Amarillo TX 2737 W Park Row Rd Arlington TX 1104 W Arbrook Blvd Arlington TX 10225 Research Blvd Ste 3000B Austin TX 1601 Price Rd Brownsville TX 5001 183A Toll Rd Ste J100 Cedar Park TX 1406 N Loop 336 W Conroe TX 4102 S Staples Corpus Christi TX 6465 E Mockingbird Ln Ste 354 Dallas TX 2608 W University Dr Denton TX 2911 Rio Grande Blvd Ste 400 Euless TX 14303 Inwood Road Farmers Branch TX 172 S Friendswood Dr Friendswood TX 4995 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 520 Frisco TX 2727 61st St Galveston TX 401 W Interstate 30 Garland TX 1103 Rivery Blvd Ste #270 Georgetown TX 10516 Old Katy Rd Houston TX 901A N Shepherd Dr Houston TX 5419 FM 1960 W Ste E Houston TX 1365 Kingwood Dr Houston TX 7787 N MacArthur Blvd Irving TX 870 S Mason Rd Katy TX 24427 Katy Frwy Katy TX 1580 Keller Pkwy FM 1709 Keller TX 851 Junction Hwy Kerrville TX 2300 Lohmans Spur Ste 145 Lakeway TX 2325 S Stemmons Frwy Ste 103 Lewisville TX 305 NW Loop 281 Longview TX 7020 Quaker Ave Lubbock TX 2511 N US Highway 281 Marble Falls TX 117 S Central Expwy Mckinney TX 4610 N Garfield Midland TX 651 N Business Interstate Hwy 35 Stre 1400 New Braunfels TX 3552 Lamar Ave Paris TX 1601 Preston Rd Ste F Plano TX 1117A Ridge Rd Rockwall TX 110 N Interstate 35 Round Rock TX 3578 Knickerbocker Rd San Angelo TX 3910 McCullough Ave San Antonio TX 2945 Thousand Oaks Dr San Antonio TX 12651 Vance Jackson Rd Ste 128 San Antonio TX 18450 Blanco Road San Antonio TX 6808 Huebner Road San Antonio TX 8421 N US Hwy 281 Ste 105 San Antonio TX 17937 I-45 S Ste 125 Shenandoah TX 2711 N US Highway 75 Sherman TX 410 Padre Blvd South Padre Island TX 4690 Louetta Road Spring TX 3064 S 31st St Temple TX 2315 Richmond Rd Ste 9B Texarkana TX 322 East SE Loop 323 Tyler TX 3150 Pat Booker Rd Ste 112 Universal City TX 5201 Bosque Blvd Ste 380 Bldg 3 Waco TX 1700 N Hwy 77 Ste 166 Waxahachie TX 735 Adams Dr Weatherford TX 20740 Gulf Frwy Ste 140 Webster TX 540 Pantops Center Charlottesville VA 237 Battlefield Blvd S Ste 10 Chesapeake VA 2138 Wards Rd Lynchburg VA 660 Brandon Ave SW Roanoke VA 1923 Electric Rd Salem VA

Tuesday Morning’s closure comes as Bed Bath & Beyond, which recently filed for bankruptcy, launched its liquidation sale. The retailer is expecting to close all of its locations by summer.

Bed Bath & Beyond joins a growing list of retailers that have filed for bankruptcy so far this year including party supplies chain Party City and David’s Bridal. The bankruptcy could offer a window into what’s to come in the retail industry, given the changing landscape and the increasing challenges in the U.S. economy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.