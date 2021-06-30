Two Cardinals and one CBC graduate make ALL-Star Futures Game rosters

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER – The SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on July 11 in Denver will feature the Cardinals prospects Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberatore, and CBC graduate Jake Burger from the Chicago White Sox organization.

The seven-inning game will be played at Coors Field at 2:00 p.m. CT. Fans can watch it on the MLB Network or on MLB.com.

Left-handed pitcher 21-year-old Liberatore currently plays for the Cardinals AAA Memphis Redbirds. In 2019 he was a member of the Cardinals Single-A Bowling Green Hot Rods. This is his first appearance in a Futures game.

Third baseman 21-year-old Gorman is also a member of the Cardinals AAA Memphis Redbirds. He played in the 2019 Futures game which ended in a 2-2 tie.

Burger was the 11th overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft. He is now a third baseman on the White Sox AAA Charlotte Knights. Burger played for the Missouri State Bears and ended his senior season when they lost to TCU in a Super Regional elimination game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News