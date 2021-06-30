Two Cardinals and one CBC graduate make ALL-Star Futures Game rosters

DENVER – The SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on July 11 in Denver will feature the Cardinals prospects Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberatore, and CBC graduate Jake Burger from the Chicago White Sox organization.

The seven-inning game will be played at Coors Field at 2:00 p.m. CT. Fans can watch it on the MLB Network or on MLB.com.

Left-handed pitcher 21-year-old Liberatore currently plays for the Cardinals AAA Memphis Redbirds. In 2019 he was a member of the Cardinals Single-A Bowling Green Hot Rods. This is his first appearance in a Futures game.

Third baseman 21-year-old Gorman is also a member of the Cardinals AAA Memphis Redbirds. He played in the 2019 Futures game which ended in a 2-2 tie.

Burger was the 11th overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft. He is now a third baseman on the White Sox AAA Charlotte Knights. Burger played for the Missouri State Bears and ended his senior season when they lost to TCU in a Super Regional elimination game.