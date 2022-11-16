In this photo made Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products shipped to retail locations in Texas are being recalled by Tyson for possible extraneous material contamination.

The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) was notified that Tyson received consumer complaints reporting findings of “mirror-like” material in products and announced Wednesday that the raw, ground beef items were produced on Nov. 2, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

10-lb. chubs containing “HILL COUNTRY FARE GROUND BEEF 73% LEAN/ 27% FAT with BEST BEFORE OR FREEZE BY: NOV 25, 2022.”

5-lb. chubs containing “HILL COUNTRY FARE GROUND BEEF 73% LEAN/ 27% FAT with BEST BEFORE OR FREEZE BY: NOV 25, 2022.”

5-lb. chubs containing “H-E-B GROUND CHUCK GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN/ 20% FAT.”

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and dispose of or return them to the store.