WASHINGTON (WMBD) — Two bipartisan bills passed in the House of Representatives Wednesday to help address the baby formula shortage.

According to a press release from Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-Il.), The house passed the Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act and the Access to Baby Formula Act of 2022.

The Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act will allocate $28 million to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to boost baby formula supply and prevent future shortages.

The Access to Baby Formula Act of 2022 will help vulnerable families get improved access to baby formula under the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.

“Due to the recent formula shortage, families have found themselves stuck staring at empty shelves in the supermarket, and struggling to find their newborns’ next meal,” Bustos said. “We must ensure that every family has access to safe and affordable baby formula. That’s why I voted to pass bipartisan legislation to address supply chain disruptions, put more formula on shelves and improve access – particularly to vulnerable families.”

A guide to help families find baby formula from the Department of Health and Human Services is available on its website.