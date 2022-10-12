CENTRAL Ill. (WMBD) — Two U.S. Senators have denounced the Fifth Circuit Court’s decision finding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program unlawful and sending the case back to Judge Andrew Hanen of Texas.

Judge Hanen has repeatedly ruled against DACA and similar programs.

Sens. Dick Durbin and Robert Menendez also called upon Republicans in Congress to work with Democrats this year to pass permanent protections for immigrant youth.

Without legislation, DACA recipients are likely to lose their temporary status and work permits, subjecting them to losing their jobs and even the possibility of detention and deportation.

Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin said, “it is our responsibility to do everything we can in the closing days of this congress, in the hope that we have the majority in the senate and the house in the next congress that can continue the battle if necessary.”

Sen. Durbin said they need ten Republicans to vote yes in order to keep DACA recipients and immigrant youth safe.

DACA has allowed more than 830,000 young people to live and work without immediate fear of deportation.