Under lockdowns, reports of house hauntings up sharply in the U.S.

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Lockdowns across the country have left many people spending more time in their homes, and that’s led to a sharp increase in reports of possible hauntings.

Hayley Foxx says she has heard multiple footsteps in the upstairs of her home. It’s an unsettling but not unfamiliar experience for her.

“There’s one particular spirit that’s been with me since I was a child, and he seems to follow me around everywhere I go,” Foxx says.

But over the past couple of months, the strange occurrences in her Rhode Island home have become more frequent than ever.

“There was one occasion that my daughter and myself heard somebody say my name,” Foxx says.

She’s not the only one.

“There’s been a lot more claims of paranormal activity coming in,” says Jason Hawes, a paranormal investigator and host of the Travel Channel’s Ghost Nation.

Since lockdowns around the U.S. began in March, the Atlantic Paranormal Society has seen a 35% jump in reports of hauntings. While Hawes believes some are likely the real deal, he thinks others have simpler explanations.

“People are spending more time in their home and everything from the wood’s drying out, you’re getting popping sounds, cause we’re getting into the warmer months of the year,” Hawes says.

While there may be no scientific evidence ghosts exists, a YouGov.com survey found 45% of adults in the U.S. say they believe.

Foxx offers this advice: “If you’re not satisfied or if it makes you uncomfortable, just tell them to stop what they’re doing, and it actually lays low for a little while, they listen.”

After all, in a time of social distancing, even ghosts should follow the rules.