‘Unity is power’ Schnucks reveals employee shirt for Black History Month

ST. LOUIS, Mo — ‘Unity is power’ is the name of Schnucks diversity, equity, and inclusion plan. As part of that plan, the St. Louis area-based grocer rolled out shirts for employees to wear on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and during February’s Black History Month.

The front of the shirt says, “Unity is Power.” The back says, “Together We Stand Against Racism.” The shirts are optional. Employees can wear them if they want, and many are.

For months, grocery store employees have been front line workers during the pandemic, and these shirts have been a welcomed refresh in the new year.

The shirts aren’t for sale to the public but Schnucks is hiring.