Springfield Police officer shot suspect at entrance to facility, suspect died from his injuries at the hospital

Update at 3:10 p.m. SUNDAY — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed Sunday afternoon that the person killed in the officer-involved shooting was a 17-year old male.

The suspect was pronounced dead at 9:41 p.m. Saturday at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Allmon said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — One person is dead and another is hurt after police responded to an alleged hostage situation at the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center.

Springfield Police said they responded to the center on the east side of town around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. The department released information about the incident Sunday morning, saying the officers were told that a subject was armed, had possibly shot someone and was holding another hostage.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found the suspect, who officials said was armed, at the entrance to the facility. Officials added one of the officers shot the suspect, who was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital and was pronounced dead later that night.

A second person was shot during the incident, officials said. They were treated and released from the hospital.

The Illinois State Police is taking over the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. The officers involved in the response are being put on restricted duty, which is standard department procedure after any officer-involved shooting. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said an autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow morning.