Update 9:00 a.m.

An Illini-Alert has been issued announcing that the emergency has ended and it is safe to resume activities at the building.

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– The University of Illinois reported a credible bomb threat around 6 a.m. this morning on campus.

An Illini-Alert was sent out that there is a credible bomb threat at Davenport Hall near Oregon St. and Mathews Ave. in Urbana. Officials are asking anyone in the area to get as far away as possible immediately. They say first responders are securing the area, and police are investigating.

The most recent update at 8:20 a.m. said that police continue to be on the scene investigating.

Officials continue to ask people to stay away from the area until there is an “All-Clear ” message.

This is a developing story.