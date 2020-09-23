Update: Veteran believed to be armed and dangerous prompts lockdown at Scott Air Force Base

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Scott Air Force Base officials say security officers on base apprehended an Air Force veteran who was believed to be armed and possibly dangerous.

The base went on to lockdown around 2:30 p.m. after the security team received a call from the Velda City Police Department about the veteran. Police also told base officials that the veteran had prior convictions.

Security forces located and apprehended the man and will turn him over to local authorities.

There is a lockdown at Scott AFB. Officials with the base posted on Facebook that it is responding to a situation in a dormitory area that necessitated a lockdown.