WASHINGTON (WTRF) — The United States Navy is joining the Marines in their ban of Confederate battle flags.
Confederate battle flag displays will be prohibited from all bases, ships, aircrafts and submarines. Chief of Naval Operations, Michael A. Gilday, directed his staff to begin preparing an order on Tuesday.
According to a tweet by the Chief of Naval Operations, the order is being implemented to ensure ‘unit cohesion’ and to ‘uphold the Navy’s core values.’
Latest Headlines
- Gov. Pritzker signs fiscal year 2021 operating budget
- Flat Top Grill in Peoria not planning to reopen
- US Navy to ban Confederate battle flags from all bases, ships and aircrafts
- ISU shares health guidelines for the return to campus this fall
- Family of 91-year-old COVID-19 survivor shares story and celebrates her battle