PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) – Officials responded to reports of a house explosion in the 400 block of Hart Street on Tuesday.

According to crews at the scene, four people were inside the home at the time of the explosion, and all four were able to exit the home on their own. Two of the people inside were taken to a hospital with injuries. Officials say the house was split into multiple apartments.

One resident of the home said he woke up smelling gas on Tuesday morning, notified maintenance and then left the home. The exact cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but Princeton Territory Fire Chief Nick Medler said something gas-related is a possibility.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced families tonight. At 5 p.m., Eyewitness News’ Cody Bailey speaks to one of the residents of the home who left just minutes before the explosion.

This is a developing story.