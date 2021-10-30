VIDEO: Inmate disarms officer, fires gun at Illinois courthouse

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. — Police released a tense video that shows an inmate wrestling a gun away from a correctional officer at an Illinois courthouse before firing the weapon.

The inmate, 55-year-old Fredrick Gross, was at the Mount Vernon courthouse for a jury trial on Monday, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police. While in the sallyport of the courthouse, the correctional officer uncuffed Goss because he was not supposed to be restrained before the jury.

The officer then moved Goss from the transport vehicle into a wheelchair.

“While in the wheelchair, Goss grabbed the correctional officer’s sidearm, and after a struggle, disarmed the correctional officer,” the release said. “During the continued struggle for the firearm, a round was discharged.”

A deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office saw the incident on the courthouse’s security camera and went to the sally port to help the officer. Police said the deputy fired his weapon and shot Goss.

Goss was taken to a nearby hospital and eventually transferred to a St. Louis-area hospital for treatment. Police did not disclose the extent of Goss’ injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.