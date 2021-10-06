Vote: Fredbird is nominated for Mascot Hall of Fame’s 2022 class

ST. LOUIS – Fredbird is nominated for the Mascot Hall of Fame’s 2022 class.

He needs all Cardinals fans to vote for him. Fredbird has been with the Cardinals since April 1979. He has performed at more than 34,000 regular-season games and has been to 7 World Series. He was a part of World Series Championships in 1982, 2006, and 2011.

Fredbird was inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

Click here to vote for the best mascot in sports.

The Cardinals play in the wild card game against the LA Dodgers Wednesday night. The first pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. St. Louis time. The winner takes on the Giants in the National League Divisional Series. That starts Friday in San Francisco.