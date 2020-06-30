Walmart stops selling ‘All Lives Matter’ merchandise online following backlash

(NEXSTAR) — Walmart will no longer sell “All Lives Matter” merchandise on its website.
The nation’s largest retailer is removing the items sold by third-party sellers after hearing concerns from some employees and customers. The backlash erupted on social media, where people criticized the company for allegedly “mocking” the Black Lives Matter movement.
Some of the items included T-shirts that featured variations of the Black Lives Matter slogan, including “All Lives Matter,” “Blue Lives Matter,” “Irish Lives Matter,” and “Homeless Lives Matter.”
The retailer has since removed the “All Lives Matter” merchandise, but the other “Lives Matter” products are still available.
