MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nexstar stations WGNO in New Orleans, Louisiana, KLFY in Layfayette, Louisiana, WVLA in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and WKRG in Mobile, Alabama are teaming up to bring you all the “need to know” information about Mardi Gras traditions on Fat Tuesday.
The live stream will start at 1 p.m. CST. Laissez les bon temps rouler!
LATEST STORIES:
- Peoria Police Officers shave their head in support of Brigham Landwehr
- Illinois police officer charged with head-butting suspect
- WATCH: Fat Tuesday FRIDAY Mardi Gras
- Police confirm injured East Peoria boy is on a ventilator
- CityLink receives $1.23 million to fund battery-electric bus purchase as part of Edwards plant settlement