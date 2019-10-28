Breaking News
9 local men charged with attempted enticement of child to engage in sexual activity

WATCH: Funeral for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

National

by: Emma Simmons

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A funeral for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, a Birmingham toddler who was murdered after being abducted from a birthday party on Oct. 12, is taking place this afternoon.

McKinney’s funeral begins at 1 p.m. at New Beginnings Christian Ministry, where her mother previously attended services.

A live stream of the service will be available below:

https://www.facebook.com/CBS42News/videos/2435532510049414/

McKinney will be buried at Elmwood Cemetary following her funeral.

According to a warrant read aloud in court, McKinney died of asphyxiation on Oct 12. Her remains were found in a landfill, Birmingham Police revealed in a press conference Tuesday night. The two suspects charged in her murder, Patrick Stallworth, 39, and Derrick Irisha Brown, 29, were denied bond. Both are due back in court Nov. 4 at 9 a.m.

Anyone who wishes to contribute toward the child’s funeral and burial expenses may visit RememberingCupcake.com, a site set up in partnership with the City of Birmingham.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story