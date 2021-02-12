WATCH LIVE: Day 4 of Trump’s 2nd Impeachment Trial

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Democratic House impeachment managers wrapped their case in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump’ in the Senate Thursday, just weeks after President Joe Biden took office following the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Trump’s legal team will begin presenting their case Friday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, after hearing arguments on constitutionality from both sides, the Senate voted 56-44 that it is constitutional to try a former president on impeachment charges. Republican Sens. Cassidy, Toomey, Sasse, Romney, Collins, and Murkowski joined all Democratic senators in voting yes.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives impeached Trump on Jan. 13 on a single charge of inciting insurrection, focusing on a speech he made to supporters shortly before the D.C. riot.

Nine Democratic House lawmakers serving as prosecutors hope they’ve persuaded members of the 100-seat Senate to convict the former president. If they’re successful, it could pave the way for lawmakers to bar Trump from holding public office again.

A two-thirds majority of the 100-member Senate would have to support the charge to convict Trump, meaning 17 Republicans would need to join all 50 Democrats in backing it. Only six Republican senators voted Tuesday afternoon that the trial was constitutional.