(WMBD) — The need to help our neighbors in Kentucky is extreme. We here at WMBD and WYZZ, along with our parent company Nexstar, are launching an effort aimed at helping the people of Eastern Kentucky.

“Disaster in the Mountains” will air Friday, Aug 5 at 6 p.m. on WYZZ, Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11:30 a.m. on WMBD, as well as streaming online.