Watch live: Chief Justice, senators being sworn in for Trump’s impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The U.S. Senate took its first steps to become an impeachment court on Thursday, one day after the House officially handed over the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

House impeachment managers, who are serving as prosecutors in the trial, walked to the Senate around noon on Thursday and formally read the articles of impeachment to the Senate. It was the first of two ceremonial procedures that begin the trial.

The second procedure happens around 2 p.m. when Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, is sworn in. Roberts will then swear in the senators who are serving as jurors in the trial.

Thursday’s proceedings are mostly a formal presentation of the articles that were signed by House members and transferred to the Senate Wednesday evening. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the trial and opening arguments won’t really begin until Tuesday.

