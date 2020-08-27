WATCH LIVE: Laura weakens to Category 2 storm after making landfall, ‘catastrophic’ storm surge continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Laura made landfall on the Louisiana coast Thursday morning as a Category 4 storm and weakened slightly to Category 3 status as it moved northward over southwestern Louisiana.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm is bringing catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding to portions of Louisiana this morning. There have been no reports of death at this time, but the death toll is feared to rise as recovery efforts get underway.

At 5 a.m., it had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, and was about 30 miles north-northwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and about 50 miles northeast of Port Arthur, Texas.

It was moving north at 15 miles per hour.

Laura is expected to move across southwestern Louisiana this morning and head north across the state this afternoon.

The storm will reach Arkansas by Wednesday night, then move over mid-Mississippi Valley and the mid-Atlantic states this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center is warning of the following impacts from the storm:

Storm surge

The National Hurricane Center said “unsurvivable storm surge” and “large, destructive waves” will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park in Texas to Intracoastal City in Louisiana.

Storm surge could penetrate up to 40 miles inland from the coast, and flood waters will not fully recede for several days after the storm.

“This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within (areas under a Storm Surge Warning) should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions,” the NHC said. “Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.”

Forecasters say storm surge could reach as high as 15 to 20 feet from Johnson Bayou, Louisiana to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, including Calcasieu Lake. Sea Rim State Park, Texas to Johnson Bayou, Louisiana – including Sabine Lake – and Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge to Intracoastal City, Louisiana could see 10 to 15 feet of storm surge.

“The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the right of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves,” the NHC said.

Wind

The NHC says hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning area through the morning, with “catastrophic wind damage” expected near Laura’s eyewall.

Tropical storm conditions will spread northward within the warning areas through the day.

“Hurricane-force winds and damaging wind gusts are also expected to spread well inland into portions of eastern Texas and western Louisiana Thursday morning,” the NHC said.

Rainfall

The NHC says Laura is expected to produce rainfall totals of 6 to 12 inches across parts of the northwestern Gulf Coast and northward into Arkansas. Some areas could see up to 18 inches.

“This rainfall will cause widespread flash and urban flooding, small streams and creeks to overflow their banks and minor to isolated moderate freshwater river flooding,” the NHC said.

Tornadoes

The NHC says tornadoes are possible today and tonight over parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, and western Mississippi.

Watches and warnings in effect:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

High Island Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

High Island Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for: