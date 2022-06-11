WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBD) — The March for Our Lives group, founded after the Parkland shooting by survivors of the tragedy, is hosting a rally against gun violence at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
“All Americans have the right to not be shot,” said David Hogg, Parkland survivor, and March For Our Lives Co-Founder. “We’ve seen the damage that AR-15s do… tiny coffins filled with small, mutilated, decapitated bodies.”
Expected speakers include:
- David Hogg, March For Our Lives Co-Founder and Parkland Survivor
- X Gonzalez (formerly known as Emma Gonzalez), March For Our Lives Co-Founder, and Parkland Survivor
- Trevon Bosley, March For Our Lives Board Member and Chicago-based gun violence survivor
- RuQuan Brown, Washington, D.C.-based Gun violence survivor, and activist with March For Our Lives
- U.S. Representative Cori Bush, (D-MO)
- Becky Pringle, National Education Association President
- Randi Weingarten, American Federation of Teachers President
- Mayor Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington, D.C.
- Erica Ford, Founder of LIFE Camp, Inc.
- Pastor Michael McBride, Executive Director of the LIVE FREE Campaign
- Yolanda King, granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr.
- Garnell Whitfield, son of Tops Supermarket shooting victim and former Commissioner of the Buffalo Fire Department
- Manny Oliver, father of Parkland victim and gun violence prevention activist
- Reverend Denise Walden-Glenn, mother of 12 and executive servant leader for VOICE, a social activism group in Buffalo