WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBD) — The March for Our Lives group, founded after the Parkland shooting by survivors of the tragedy, is hosting a rally against gun violence at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

“All Americans have the right to not be shot,” said David Hogg, Parkland survivor, and March For Our Lives Co-Founder. “We’ve seen the damage that AR-15s do… tiny coffins filled with small, mutilated, decapitated bodies.”

Expected speakers include: