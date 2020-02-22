WATCH LIVE: Nevada Democratic Caucus 2020

Livestream Coverage, Updates & Results Here:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada caucuses are here and Democratic candidates are down to the wire hoping to connect to voters and delegates before they go into caucus today. 8 News Now will have live coverage online, on social media and over the air during the entire caucus process and provide updates of results as they come in.

LIVE RESULTS OF THE NEVADA CAUCUSES HERE:

Understanding the Nevada Caucus

Nearly 75,000 Nevadans turned out to participate during four days of early voting days ago. In 2016, the Nevada Caucus netted 84,000 voters with a trend to surpass this figure.

After the problems that surfaced in the Iowa Caucus, when an app used to calculate results failed, the Nevada State Democratic Party detailed on Friday how it would report the caucus results and ensured the public, the state party was taking action to avoid the issues that were seen in Iowa following the faulty app. To view the result counting process click here.

For a complete guide of how the Nevada Caucus process works, watch here.

The 8 News Now/Emerson College Poll

A day after the candidates debated face to face in the Democrat Debate hosted by NBC ews/MSNBC, a poll released by 8 News Now and Emerson College revealed that Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was the front-runner in Nevada with a strong double-digit lead.

8 News Now/Emerson College Poll 2020

After the Nevada Caucus, candidates will square off at the CBS News South Carolina Democratic Debate which will be held at the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in Charleston, South Carolina, beginning at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25.

All CBS stations across the country will carry the event that will also be streamed live on CBSN, CBS News’ free 24/7 streaming service and appear in its entirety on BET.