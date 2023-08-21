IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A train collided with an 18-wheeler Monday night in southern Louisiana, causing multiple cars to derail.

The derailment happened around 5 p.m. CT in Iberia Parish, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Video shared with Nexstar’s KLFY, seen below, shows the trail barreling toward the semi, its trailer blocking the railroad at a crossing. The signal’s arm appears to have come down on the 18-wheeler, and the train horn can be heard.

A spillage also occurred, but as of publishing time it wasn’t yet known what the contents were.

Highway 182 was closed from the St. Martin Parish line to Darby Lane due to the derailment. Additional video from the scene shows at least half a dozen rail cars off the tracks.

It’s not yet clear what the train or the truck were hauling but authorities are investigating the spillage.

No additional information has been released.