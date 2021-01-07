West Virginia lawmaker recorded himself storming U.S. Capitol while wearing helmet

West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec. 14, 2020, in the House chamber at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Evans recorded video of himself and fellow supporters of President Donald Trump storming the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 prompting calls for his resignation and thousands of signatures on an online petition advocating his removal. (Perry Bennett/West Virginia Legislature via AP)

Del. Derrick Evans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (NEXSTAR/WBOY) — A West Virginia lawmaker took a video of himself and other supporters of President Donald Trump rushing into the U.S. Capitol after they breached the security perimeter.

Derrick Evans, a newly-elected Republican, took a video of himself and dozens of supporters of President Trump rushing into the U.S. Capitol building. In the video, he is shown wearing a helmet and clamoring at the door to breach the building

“We’re in! Keep it moving, baby!” he said in a packed doorway amid Trump followers holding flags and complaining of being pepper-sprayed.

Once inside, Evans could be seen on video milling around the Capitol Rotunda, where historical paintings depict the republic’s founding, and yelled, “No vandalizing!”

The video was deleted off his social media page later Wednesday but was re-posted on Reddit.

A petition calling for Evans removal from office was posted on Change.org Wednesday afternoon.

State House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw said Evans will need to “answer to his constituents and colleagues regarding his involvement in what has occurred today.”

He said he has not spoken to Evans yet about his involvement.

Evans, a delegate from Wayne County, said in a statement later on Facebook that he was heading back to West Virginia and “was simply there as an independent member of the media to film history.”

Hanshaw, said Evans will need to answer to his constituents and colleagues about his actions and issued the following statement:

“Like most Americans, I am shocked, saddened, angered and disturbed by the images coming out of our nation’s Capitol today,” Speaker Hanshaw said. “The peaceful transfer of power is a bedrock principle of our republic, and is what has held the United States up as that shining city on a hill for nearly 250 years. “I have not spoken to Delegate Evans about today’s events, I don’t know the specifics of his involvement, I have only seen what has been posted on social media so far, and I’m sure more details may come out soon. He will need to answer to his constituents and colleagues regarding his involvement in what has occurred today. “While free speech and peaceful protests are a core value of American society, storming government buildings and participating in a violent intentional disruption of one of our nation’s most fundamental political institutions is a crime that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. “What occurred today is unpatriotic, un-American and I condemn it in the strongest terms possible.”

Meanwhile the West Virginia Democratic Party issued a statement calling for Evans to resign and that he be prosecuted:

“West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans was among the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. today to disrupt the certification of the presidential election. He must be held accountable for participating in an act of insurrection against the United States government and risking the lives of lawmakers and Capitol police. The West Virginia Democratic Party calls for his immediate resignation from the House of Delegates and that he be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Statement from WV Democratic Party Chair Belinda Biafore and Vice-Chair Rod Snyder

The Associated Press contributed to this report.