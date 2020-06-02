WGN America’s ‘News Nation’ to premiere in September

CHICAGO (NEXSTAR) — WGN America will launch its live, prime-time national newscast in September.

Nexstar, the company that owns this station and WGN America, is proud to announce the anchors and a premiere date of Sept. 1. The three-hour newscast is called “News Nation” and it will air every night from 7-10 p.m. CST on WGN America.

“News Nation” will be a fact-based, unbiased newscast, telling stories from across the country that impact you and your family. There will be a heavy emphasis on breaking news and forecasting and following severe weather.

While other cable news shows are broadcasting opinionated talk, “News Nation” will stick to the facts and inform you about what’s happening around the country.

Go to wgnamerica.com to learn more, and to access the channel finder for your cable system.