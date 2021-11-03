What bookies think of the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2022 World Series chances

St. Louis Cardinals’ Tyler O’Neill, left, celebrates with Nolan Arenado, center, and Tommy Edman after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

ST. LOUIS–The Atlanta Braves haven’t had their World Series parade yet, but we’re already getting a look at which teams have the best odds of winning the Fall Classic in 2022.

BetOnline has St. Louis in the middle of the pack, with 25-1 odds, notably behind six NL clubs, and one from the Cardinals’ own division, the Milwaukee Brewers.

2022 #WorldSeries Odds



LAD 5-1

HOU 13-2

NYY 19-2

ATL 12-1

CWS 12-1

BOS 14-1

MIL 14-1

TB 14-1

SD 16-1

TOR 16-1

NYM 18-1

SF 18-1

STL 25-1

PHI 28-1

CIN 33-1

LAA 35-1

OAK 35-1

CLE 40-1

SEA 40-1

WAS 50-1

CHIC 66-1

COL, DET, MIN 75-1

MIA 80-1

KC, PIT 100-1

TEX 125-1

AZ, BAL 150-1 — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) November 3, 2021

Bovada has St. Louis at 30-1 while FanDuel has the Cardinals at 18-1.

One consistent theme of the betting sites is that all roads would appear to run through Chavez Ravine and the Dodgers, the consensus leader of the pack.