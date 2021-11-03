What bookies think of the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2022 World Series chances

ST. LOUIS–The Atlanta Braves haven’t had their World Series parade yet, but we’re already getting a look at which teams have the best odds of winning the Fall Classic in 2022.

BetOnline has St. Louis in the middle of the pack, with 25-1 odds, notably behind six NL clubs, and one from the Cardinals’ own division, the Milwaukee Brewers.

Bovada has St. Louis at 30-1 while FanDuel has the Cardinals at 18-1.

One consistent theme of the betting sites is that all roads would appear to run through Chavez Ravine and the Dodgers, the consensus leader of the pack.

