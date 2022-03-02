ST. LOUIS–Leave it to Adam Wainwright. Moments after Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the Cardinals’ first two regular-season series of the 2022 season would be canceled due to the ongoing labor lockout, Wainwright took to Twitter to try and lift some spirits, sharing a video of him playing catch with his son. “Baseball is still awesome,” he said.

Manfred’s announcement means Wainwright’s lost at least his first shot at a start in what could be his final season in the game. It also means he and Yadier Molina, who has said this will be his last season, have lost at least one chance to get a step closer to breaking the all-time record for a pitcher-catcher battery. They need 20 starts to pass former Detroit Tigers Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan, who did so in 324 regular-season games.

Last month, Derrick Goold, the Cardinals beat writer from our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch did a little math and calculated that, assuming health, the duo would need roughly 104 days (not games) in a season to reach the mark.

With the first five games off the schedule, the Cardinals sit at 157. Other teams have lost more. Owners and players won’t negotiate again until Thursday at the earliest. It’s important to note that players have never agreed that Monday or Tuesday were deadlines to play a full schedule of 162 games, but clearly the clock is ticking. There is no reason to believe a deal will come to fruition in the next few days and it’s unclear when we’ll hear about more regular-season games getting canceled. Will it be piecemeal, or will it come when baseball loses the full value of its annual TV payout?

Earlier this offseason, we looked at individual players with the Cardinals who stood to lose the most from an extended lockout, either through their ability to make the active roster out of spring training (Jordan Hicks, Johan Oviedo) during the season, or by interrupting their longer-term development (Ivan Herrera).

Now, there’s something else to consider. With those players frozen in time on the 40 man roster, they can’t play in minor league games. As Belleville News-Democrat Cardinals writer Jeff Jones noted, the AAA Memphis club could be missing half of the players expected to open the season there on April 5 if the lockout is still in force. Top prospects like Nolan Gorman, Zack Thompson and Mathew Liberatore, who aren’t on the 40-man, would be able to play, but they could be a little lonely. And that could lead to a trickle-down (or up?) effect across the minor leagues, with players being moved up to fill spots.

The clock is indeed ticking. Baseball can still be awesome. But time is running short.