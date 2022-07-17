ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WTVO) – A Wheeling man will spend the next 57 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the attempted murder of an Illinois State Police trooper and aggravated unlawful restraint of another trooper.

Volodymyr Dragan, 46, was sentenced Friday–nearly three years after shooting a state trooper who was attempting to execute an arrest warrant for a prior charge of holding another state trooper at gunpoint during a traffic stop.

The trooper who was shot sustained life-threatening injuries, but later recovered and has since returned to full duty, according to Illinois State Police.

“Due to the tireless efforts of the ISP, our law enforcement partners and the assistant state’s attorneys in this case, this dangerous individual has been brought to justice,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said. “The ISP appreciates the court’s strong sentence as we continue our fight to make Illinois safer, not just for members of law enforcement, but for every resident of Illinois.”

Dragan has been housed at the Cook County Jail since August 15, 2019.