SPRINGFIELD, Ill (NEXSTAR) — The state’s indoor mask requirement will be lifted on Feb. 28 but there are still several locations that you will need to keep your face coverings on.

According to officials, people can resume activities without wearing a mask indoors except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations. Federal requirements are in effect through at least Mar. 18.

Illinois will continue to require masks in the following settings, according to the Governor’s office:

Masks will still be required on all types of public transportation, including at airports. Public transportation falls under the federal mask mandate.

Businesses and local governments also still have the power to put their own mandates into place.

Officials said masks will continue to be required in P-12 school settings because schools need more time for community infection rates to drop, for young children to become vaccine eligible and for more parents to have their kids vaccinated.