Which major stores, restaurant chains are open on Christmas Day?

Shoppers wait in line to pay for their purchases at a Walmart store in Los Angeles, California on November 24, 2009, a few days before Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving which kicks off the holiday shopping season. Retailers are hoping doorbuster deals will stimulate sales despite the weak economy. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

(ABC4) – If you are in the habit of actually doing your Christmas shopping on December 25th then you probably already know that your shopping options are limited. Many local stores lock the doors, and even some of the most consumer-friendly big-box retailers have given employees the day off.

To save you the trouble of Googling, we’ve compiled a list of the major chains planning to keep their stores and restaurants open for the holiday.

Here’s a look of what’s open – and what isn’t – on Christmas Day 2020. Hours are likely to vary by location.

CLOSED



FILE – This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows the sign on a Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh. Federal prosecutors say Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay a record $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges that it served tainted food that sickened more than 1,100 people in the U.S. from 2015 to 2018. The fast food company was charged Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Los Angeles federal court with two counts of violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by serving adulterated food. The charges stem from outbreaks of norovirus, which causes diarrhea, at some Chipotle restaurants other than this location. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)





In this Aug. 22, 2019, photo, a chicken sandwich is seen at a Popeyes as guests wait in line, in Kyle, Texas. Police in Maryland say a man fatally stabbed another customer outside a Popeyes restaurant in a fight over the recently rereleased chicken sandwich. Police in Maryland say a man fatally stabbed another customer at a Popeyes restaurant in a fight over the recently rereleased chicken sandwich. A Prince George’s County police spokeswoman told news outlets the two men were waiting in line at an Oxon Hill Popeye’s Monday night, Nov. 4, 2019, when one of the men accused the other of cutting in front of him in a line specifically for ordering sandwiches. Police say the fight spilled outside where a 28-year-old was fatally stabbed. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A Popeyes restaurant is seen on February 21, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)



Signage is pictured at a Target store Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)







Walmart

Chipotle

Chick-fil-A

Popeyes

Kripsy Kreme

Target

Kohl’s

Scheels

Taco Bell

OPEN

*Hours may vary by location

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 05: A sign marks the location of a new CVS pharmacy May 5, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. CVS posted nearly a 25 percent rise in first quarter profit from a year ago, driven by an increase in generic drug sales and lower losses from theft. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a Walgreens as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)



FILE – This June 26, 2019 file photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks Corp. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)



FILE – This Jan. 22, 2018, file photo shows a Dunkin’ Donuts logo on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. The Massachusetts-based coffee and donuts empire is teaming with Post Consumer Brands to release two new breakfast cereals based on two of its most popular coffee drinks: Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte. The new cereals are expected to hit grocery shelves in late August 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

FILE – (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)





CVS

Walgreens

7-Eleven

Starbucks

McDonald’s

Dunkin’

IHOP

Denny’s

Burger King