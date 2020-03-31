WATCH LIVE: White House coronavirus task force gives Tuesday briefing, key updates on social distancing guidelines

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR/AP) — President Trump and members of the White House coronavirus task force are expected to give a briefing Tuesday at approximately 5 pm. ET. You can stream the full briefing live right here.

Earlier Tuesday, the U.S. death toll from the virus passed 3,500, eclipsing China’s official count. Over 180,000 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the U.S.

The president Sunday extended the nation’s social distancing guidelines through the end of April.

“The more we commit ourselves now, the sooner we can win the fight and return to our lives and they will be great lives,” Trump said.

Trump and the coronavirus task force are expected to announce a new strategy and plan in Tuesday’s briefing, and let the public see the administration’s own projections from statistical models for the disease.

The Associated Press contributed to this report