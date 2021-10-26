White House eyes new climate change strategies in Biden bill

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks after dropping in on a meeting in the Eisenhower Executing Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, to surprise those attending a climate meeting. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is zeroing in on a package of clean energy strategies for President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill that officials believe could reach similar greenhouse gas emission reduction goals as an initial proposal that was quashed by opposition from a centrist Democrat.

The Biden administration discussed the proposals Monday at the White House with the leaders of about a dozen environmental and justice groups, according to a senior administration official who requested anonymity to share the plans. A new approach was needed after coal-state Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., rejected the White House’s earlier clean energy plan.

The emerging proposals would expand grants and loans in the agriculture and industrial sectors to help them shift to clean energy providers with fewer greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming, the official said. There would also be new, refundable home improvement tax credits for tapping solar and other renewable energy sources. The official said momentum was building as the group coalesced around the new ideas.