Exceedances of the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for fine particulates were expected Thursday over the eastern third of Iowa, according to a release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Smoke from wildfires in both eastern and northwestern Canada converged over Iowa and is expected to lead to fine particulate matter exceedances over eastern and east-central Iowa. The smoke in the air was visible Thursday throughout the Quad Cities.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires could be seen from Rock Island and Davenport Thursday afternoon. (photo by Sharon Wren)

The smoke may linger over the area and affect air quality in the coming days until a significant weather system sweeps it out of the area. Wildfire smoke carries large amounts of particulates as well as gases that may act as ozone precursors and can lead to exceedances of the NAAQS for both fine particulate matter and ozone, the release says.

The national standard for fine particulate matter is 35 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3) averaged over a 24-hour period, and this level is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Groups sensitive to particulate matter include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, and outdoor workers. Fine particulate levels could reach levels considered “unhealthy” where even healthy adults should consider limiting their activities.

Smoke is visible on the Interstate 74 Bridge sky cam Thursday afternoon.

Real-time air quality maps and information about the air quality index are here. cA graphic approximation of the extent and trajectory of the smoke plume can be seen on the map here.

EPA’s specific guidelines on what precautions can be taken to minimize the impact of high ozone and fine particulate levels are available here. Generally speaking, they involve limiting outdoor activities, especially prolonged outdoor exertion, the release says.