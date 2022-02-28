NEW BERLIN, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Danenberger family vineyard isn’t exactly Napa Valley. But Susan Danenberger took her family farm and made her dream winery a reality in new berlin.

“We are in the middle field, this farm has been in my family since the 1880s,” Danenberger said.

For the last nine years the winery has been a popular tourism staple for Springfield, and an example of the growing wine industry across the state, but it hasn’t been easy. An ongoing battle with stage four metastatic breast cancer and the looming pandemic made it difficult to stay open.

“It is, it’s gut wrenching. It is. Past three months have been terrifying,” Danenberger said. “It was a punch in the gut because we are in the middle of page shutdown, barely making any money. And then our fees were tripled. And it was it was it was a scary moment.”

The Illinois Liquor Control Commission requires wineries to have three different licenses both for making and distributing wine.

The commission raised those licensing fees last August. Danenberger, along with other wine makers in the state, want to bring them back down. A bill in the capitol would do that, and it would increase distribution caps for wineries. It would put them on an even playing field with craft breweries for how much product they could distribute to local businesses.

Having to pay those higher fees was one of the many times she thought she might get out of the business, but those thoughts, are always short-lived.

“The doctors told me sometimes maybe you should cut out your stress,” Danenberger said. “And I thought about it for a moment. But this is the reason I wake up every day.”