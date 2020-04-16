Wisconsin governor extends Safer at Home order until May 26, schools remain closed rest of the year

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has ordered the extension of the Safer At Home order. The order will now be in effect until Tuesday, May 26 at 8 a.m., unless a superseding order is issued.

New measures are also being implemented, according to Gov. Evers, in order to slow the spread and support the progress made in containing the coronavirus. Certain activities will now be able to start up again.

Gov. Evers and additional state officials will participate in a media briefing today at 1:30 p.m. WFRV Local 5 will stream that here.

“A few weeks ago, we had a pretty grim outlook for what COVID-19 could mean for our state, but because of the efforts of all of you, Safer at Home is working. That said, we aren’t out of the woods just yet,” said Gov. Evers. “As I’ve said all along, we are going to rely on the science and public health experts to guide us through this challenge. So, as we extend Safer at Home, I need all of you to continue doing the good work you’ve been doing so we can keep our families, our neighbors, and our communities safe, and get through this storm together.”

“Before we lift Safer at Home, the steps of testing and more robust public health measures must be in place,” explained Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “These steps will help us reduce the risk of a second wave of the virus. If we open up too soon, we risk overwhelming our hospitals and requiring more drastic physical distancing measures again.”

The extension of the Safer at Home order includes a few changes. Some changes allow more businesses and activities to open back up, while other changes help make businesses safer for employees and customers. The changes in this order – which go into effect on April 24 – include:

Businesses and activities ramping up service and operations:

Public libraries: Public libraries may now provide curbside pick-up of books and other library materials.

Public libraries may now provide curbside pick-up of books and other library materials. Golf Courses: Golf courses may open again, with restrictions including scheduling and paying for tee times online or by phone only. Clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed.

Golf courses may open again, with restrictions including scheduling and paying for tee times online or by phone only. Clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed. Non-essential Businesses: Non-essential businesses will now be able to do more things as Minimum Basic Operations, including deliveries, mailings, and curbside pick-up. Non-essential businesses must notify workers of whether they are necessary for the Minimum Basic Operations.

Non-essential businesses will now be able to do more things as Minimum Basic Operations, including deliveries, mailings, and curbside pick-up. Non-essential businesses must notify workers of whether they are necessary for the Minimum Basic Operations. Arts and Crafts Stores: Arts and craft stores may offer expanded curbside pick-up of materials necessary to make face masks or other personal protective equipment (PPE).

Arts and craft stores may offer expanded curbside pick-up of materials necessary to make face masks or other personal protective equipment (PPE). Aesthetic or Optional Exterior Work: Aesthetic or optional exterior lawn care or construction is now allowed under the extended order, so long as it can be done by one person.

Safe Business Practices:

Safe Business Practices for Essential Businesses and Operations: Essential Businesses and Operations must increase cleaning and disinfection practices, ensure that only necessary workers are present, and adopt policies to prevent workers exposed to COVID-19 or symptomatic workers from coming to work.

Essential Businesses and Operations must increase cleaning and disinfection practices, ensure that only necessary workers are present, and adopt policies to prevent workers exposed to COVID-19 or symptomatic workers from coming to work. Safe Business Practices for Retailers that Essential Businesses and Operations: Retail stores that remain open to the public as Essential Businesses and Operations must limit the number of people in the store at one time, must provide proper spacing for people waiting to enter, and large stores must offer at least two hours per week of dedicated shopping time for vulnerable populations.

Retail stores that remain open to the public as Essential Businesses and Operations must limit the number of people in the store at one time, must provide proper spacing for people waiting to enter, and large stores must offer at least two hours per week of dedicated shopping time for vulnerable populations. Supply Chain: Essential Businesses and Operations that are essential because they supply, manufacture, or distribute goods and services to other Essential Businesses and Operations can only continue operations that are necessary to those businesses they supply. All other operations must continue as Minimum Basic Operations.

Other changes include: