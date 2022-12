FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hit by an Amtrak train in Springfield has died.

Springfield Police have confirmed a woman riding a bike was hit by an Amtrak train Thursday afternoon just before 1pm at the intersection of North Grand and 6th Streets.

She was taken in an ambulance to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield and died.