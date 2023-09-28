MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pennsylvania man driving an animal hauler was arrested by the McLean County Sheriff’s Office after a traffic stop last Sunday.

The driver, identified as 44-year-old Judah Sliker, was stopped for traffic violations on Interstate 74 eastbound near mile marker 144.

After further investigation by the deputy, there were injured animals in the hauler including a zebra, six cows, one sheep, and approximately 130 goats, according to the McLean County Sheriff’s Office.

Silker was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and cruel treatment of animals. He was also cited for a traffic violation. He was booked into the McLean County Detention Facility and was then released with a notice to appear.

Jay Pratte, the director of the Miller Park Zoo of Bloomington was contacted because of his specialty in exotic animals the McLean County Sheriff’s Office said. Pratte responded to the scene to examine the zebra and the McLean County Animal Control was also contacted to assist with the other animals.

After a veterinarian was consulted and given information about the current state of the animals, the animals were relocated to the McLean County Fairgrounds where they could receive food and water before further arrangements could be made.

On Monday, more local veterinarians and the Illinois Department of Agriculture State Inspector evaluated the animals.

After evaluating and examining the zebra, it was determined that humane euthanasia was the best choice for it due to its circumstances, so it was then euthanized according to the McLean County Sheriff’s Office.

After further welfare examinations were given to the rest of the animals, it was determined that they were safe to continue traveling to their destination.

Silker was ordered to immediately take the animals to a rest stop before going to his next destination. The McLean County Sheriff’s Office did not explain why, but the State Inspector made sure the animals were taken to the rest stop as he was instructed.

This story will be updated as further information becomes available.