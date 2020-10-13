Nationally recognized Peorian published autobiography

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Carl Cannon, founder of the Elite Youth and Elite Adult Re-entry programs is now a published author.

Cannon and co-author, Lance Zedric, wrote a book called “Full Cannon: Love, Leadership and Making a Difference.”

Cannon said people who read the book will learn about the challenges he’s overcome. Adding, it’s a book about service.

“The book will share that I’m not unlike a lot of us,” Cannon said. “We grew up right here my family and I in the Peoria area, we didn’t have a lot of means, but we had a strong family base and that helped us overcome poverty, geography and even some dysfunction we overcame those things and we became role models.”

Calling his path a miracle, Cannon said God told him to document his life experiences. Zedric encouraged Cannon to write the book for 20 years. When the state of Illinois was on lockdown, they both decided to make the most of their down time.

The book is now available on Amazon.

