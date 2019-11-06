Neighborhood House delivers free meals to individuals, families before another central Illinois winter

PEORIA, Ill. — Wednesday morning, many people around Peoria were able to get some of the best things in life.

Meals served with a surprise.

Ahead of winter, Neighborhood House’s Meals on Wheels program wanted to get participants set for snow days.

Last year, the organization had to cancel deliveries six times due to bad weather.

So they hope these storable meals will be back-up for when bad weather comes.

“We have 700 meals to push out in the next few weeks before the weather takes a turn. After Halloween, we want to get them out really quick so we’re looking for more volunteers to help us deliver some meals,” said President and CEO of Neighborhood House Becky Rossman.

“Last year with the inclement weather, we had to cancel 6 times. So we want to make sure our seniors have something to eat when it’s not safe for us to send our drivers out,” Rossman said.

Here’s the surprise part. Our own Shelbey Roberts and Eugene Daniel were able to tag along.

Bringing meals and smiles to every home.

To qualify to receive Meals on Wheels, you have to be 60-years or older, and be home-bound. Which means someone can’t go grocery shopping or cook for themself.

If you want to volunteer with Neighborhood House, you can call 309-674-1131.