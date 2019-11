PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — Officials in Peoria County are working out what caused a two-vehicle crash on Farmington Road near Pinkerton Road.

Officials say they were called to the area a little after 10 p.m. Friday. When they arrived they found nine people hurt. Five were rushed to the hospital, the other four were treated on scene and released. There is no word on any of the victims’ conditions.

This story will be updated.