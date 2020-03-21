PEORIA, Ill. — the Peoria City/County Public Health Department released updated numbers Saturday for cases of COVID-19 which include Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford Counties.

Representatives say there are three cases in Peoria County, two in Woodford County and none in Tazewell County. In Peoria County 14 tests are being processed, in Tazewell 8 tests are being processed and in Woodford, two tests are being processed. The number of negative results in the tri-county area sits at 42.

Health department leaders are also asking residents to protect themselves the best they can, giving a list of things you can do:

• Stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.

• Stay 6 feet away from people if you go out for essential services.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.