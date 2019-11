NORMAL, Ill.– Normal residents could see a property tax increase. It’s being discussed to pay for pensions.

The Pantagraph reports, the town’s tax rate is expected to increase 3.76% next year to cover pension costs.

The levy aims to increase funds from $13 million to $13.6 million.

City council meets Monday where it will consider the tax levy.

Council meets at 7 o’clock Monday night on the fourth floor of Uptown Station.