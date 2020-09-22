Normal council votes to double motor fuel tax; City manager says people won’t see the difference

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Filling up in Normal will soon cost more, but it’s unclear who will pick up the tab.

On Monday the Normal town council voted to double the local motor fuel tax from 4-cents-per-gallon to 8-cents-per-gallon. Town leaders say it won’t cost drivers more, but they haven’t said if it will cost gas station owners the difference either.

The increase is expected to bring in an additional million dollars per year, that will be used to improve roadways, sidewalks, and transportation. The decision comes two years after the city of Bloomington voted to raise its motor fuel tax to 8-cents. Normal town leaders say they wanted to be uniform with its neighbor city.

“If you go to Bloomington, and you buy gas, the city of Bloomington gets 8-cents-per-gallon to do road word,” said Kevin McCarthy, Town Council Member. “If you buy that same gallon and pay the same price in Normal the town only gets 4-cents. The data shows us that the price isn’t going to be impacted at all, but we are paying the same price. Normal citizens deserve to be getting the same amount per gallon to do road work in Normal in our own community if we are paying the same price.”

The increase is set to begin on December 1st.

