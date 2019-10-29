Normal roads to close for Treat Feast

NORMAL, Ill.– Roadways in Uptown Normal are scheduled to temporarily close in light of “Treat Feast.”

The Halloween festivity is set for Wednesday, Oct. 30. This annual tradition offers families a chance to bring out their spooky little ghosts and ghouls for a night of safe and fun trick or treating with Uptown’s many businesses. Treat Feast hours are 5pm-6:30pm.

The following streets will be closed from 4:30 – 7:00 pm:

Uptown Circle

E. Beaufort Street from Uptown Circle to Linden Street

North Street from Uptown Circle to Fell Avenue

Constitution Boulevard from Uptown Circle to Mulberry Street

Broadway from Beaufort Street to College Avenue (closed to through traffic, local traffic will have access)

Streets will reopen after the event as safety permits. Parking will be free in the College Avenue deck.