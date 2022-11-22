NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Garbage and recycling will be picked up as usual on Thanksgiving Day and the day after in Normal this year.

However, bulk waste and brush will not be picked up either day. This will be delayed until the following week on regular collection day. Electronics recycling will also not be accepted at the recycling facility on Thursday or Friday.

The City of Normal reminds residents to place their garbage and recycling carts at the curb after 6 p.m. on the day before their regular collection day or by 6 a.m. on the day of collection.

More information can be found at Normal’s curbside collection website.