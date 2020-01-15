Not tantalized by recreational weed sales, CBD stores continue to open across Central Illinois

WASHINGTON, Ill.– Recreational marijuana is bringing in millions in revenue to the state, but its cousin company is still seeing a business boom.

CBD stores in Central Illinois are still popping up across the region. Your CBD Store officially opened a boutique on Washington Road in Washington on Wednesday. Not tantalized by marijuana stores, CBD locations say there’s a large cross over of users.

There’s the hemp plant and then there’s the marijuana plant. They’re cousins and you know, cousins always play well together. The main thing is, you cannot get high on CBD. You could drink all the CBD I have in the store and get nothing but a belly ache. You’re not going to get any kind of high at all. Now, marijuana is high in THC. THC is the psychoactive that’s going to get you high. Jaimmie Harvey, Owner | Your CBD Store

It’s all about product choice and preference.

“Marijuana is super high in THC and very low in CBD and CBD is the component that seems to help most of the people with most issues,” said Harvey.

Your CBD Store now has locations in Bloomington, Galesburg, Peoria, Pekin, and several others.