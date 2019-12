PEORIA, Ill.– The Toyota dealership in Peoria has new ownership. The O’Brien Auto Team made the purchase Monday.

O’Brien owns Kia, Honda, and Nissan in Bloomington, Mitsubishi, and Hyundai in Normal, and now Toyota in Peoria.

The company formerly owned dealerships in Peoria in the past. It also has car dealerships in Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, and Washington.