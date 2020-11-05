Officer-involved shooting in Lewistown

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in Lewistown.

Around 9:30 p.m., a Lewistown Police Officer and Fulton County Deputy encountered a man who was wanted on a Fulton County warrant.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said a 26-year-old man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officers. The two officers then shot at the man, wounding him.

Both of the officers immediately began life saving measures, and the man was taken to Graham Hospital in Canton.

The man’s condition is not known at this time. Police were not injured in the incident.

The case remains under investigation by Illinois State Police.